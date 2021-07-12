FairWarning Web Archives, 2010-2021 | University of Illinois Archives

Description:

The FairWarning web archives includes 113.8 gigabytes of online news articles relating to consumer protection, environment, labor, public health, and transportation safety. Articles written span from 2010-2021 and were collected using Archive-It, the web archiving service built by the Internet Archive.

FairWarning was a nonprofit investigative news organization with a focus on public health, consumer, workplace, and environmental issues, and related topics, and related topics of government and business accountability. FairWarning began publication in March 2010 and was a member of the Institute for Nonprofit News.

FairWarning donated its website to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign University Archives in the Fall of 2021.

The web archives are avaiable at https://wayback.archive-it.org/16877/20210929142827/https://www.fairwarning.org/